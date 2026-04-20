NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $99.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.39.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $96.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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