Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues Earnings Results

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.210-4.590 EPS.

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Nextpower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. Nextpower has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13.

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Insider Activity at Nextpower

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 511.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 179.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nextpower from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nextpower and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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