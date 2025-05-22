Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.86, but opened at $53.86. Nextracker shares last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 1,788,927 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Nextracker from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nextracker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Nextracker Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the company's stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company's stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $7,211,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

