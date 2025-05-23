Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXN. Wall Street Zen cut Nexxen International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 99,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexxen International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

