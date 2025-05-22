NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $452.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.26. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248,614 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 165,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.98% of NGL Energy Partners worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company's stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

