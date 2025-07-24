NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.6% - Here's What Happened

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 8,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

NI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 5.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,409,844 shares of the company's stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 659,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,564 shares of the company's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in NI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 125,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

