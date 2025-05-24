NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.50.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NICE from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut NICE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $159.94 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company's stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

