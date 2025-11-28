Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

Get Nicola Mining alerts: Sign Up

Nicola Mining Trading Up 1.2%

Nicola Mining Inc. ( CVE:NIM Get Free Report ) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 39,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 98,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26. The firm has a market cap of C$178.12 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nicola Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nicola Mining wasn't on the list.

While Nicola Mining currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here