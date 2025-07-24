Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0 billion-$18.0 billion. Nidec also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Nidec Trading Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 338,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,996. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Nidec has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

