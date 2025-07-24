Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion. Nidec also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.210-1.210 EPS.

Nidec Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 338,860 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,996. Nidec has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

