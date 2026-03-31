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Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Down 3.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Nikon logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nikon shares fell about 3.4% intraday to $11.45 with only ~72 shares traded (a ~95% drop vs. average volume); the company has a market cap of ~$3.75 billion and 50/200‑day moving averages near $12.41/$11.91.
  • Big earnings miss: Nikon reported ($1.83) EPS vs. a $0.16 consensus and revenue of $1.09B vs. $1.15B, resulting in a negative net margin (−12.31%) and negative return on equity (−13.39%).
  • Zacks upgraded Nikon from "strong sell" to "hold" and the consensus rating is "Hold," with analysts forecasting roughly 0.44 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nikon has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on NINOY

Nikon Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

(Get Free Report)

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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