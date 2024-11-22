Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $517,650.00 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE - Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 435,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $517,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,335,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,650. This trade represents a 11.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 21st, William Monroe purchased 260,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00.

NINE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 2,004,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,095. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

