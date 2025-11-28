Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Given New GBX 222 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 to GBX 222 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 165 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ninety One Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 206.

Get Ninety One Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on N91

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of Ninety One Group stock traded down GBX 1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 216. The stock had a trading volume of 741,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,676. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 242.40. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 215.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 8.40 EPS for the quarter. Ninety One Group had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ninety One Group will post 15.1025641 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ninety One Group

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 76,988 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £160,904.92. Also, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 42,946 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £90,186.60. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ninety One Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ninety One Group wasn't on the list.

While Ninety One Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here