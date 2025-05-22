NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

Nio Inc - (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 9,401,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 51,095,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised NIO to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc - will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 83.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 958,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

