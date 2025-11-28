NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. NIO traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.5150. 30,129,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 59,581,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie set a $5.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 31.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,085.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

