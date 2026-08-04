Go Pro
→ 1 Stock to Own by July 31st (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
NioCorp Developments logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on NioCorp Developments, with three buys, one hold and one sell among five covering firms. The average 12-month price target is $10.23, well above the stock’s recent $4.46 price.
  • NioCorp shares remain near the lower end of their 52-week range of $3.21 to $12.58, with a market capitalization of approximately $649 million and negative earnings.
  • Several institutional investors increased their positions substantially, but institutional ownership remains limited at 4.03%. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, matching analyst expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.2333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NioCorp Developments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NioCorp Developments from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NioCorp Developments

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 67.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,801,102 shares of the company's stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 1,123,863 shares during the period. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,677,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,156,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 996,267 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 785.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 879,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,768,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 715,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company's stock.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NB stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.26.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NioCorp Developments Right Now?

Before you consider NioCorp Developments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NioCorp Developments wasn't on the list.

While NioCorp Developments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines