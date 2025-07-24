Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $30.40. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $501.97 million for the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

