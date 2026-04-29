NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Sells $649,798.16 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder John Frederick Barrett sold 315,436 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $649,798.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,890,195 shares in the company, valued at $12,133,801.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Frederick Barrett sold 136,165 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $358,113.95.

On Friday, April 24th, John Frederick Barrett sold 12,199 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $30,619.49.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Frederick Barrett sold 555,305 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,493,770.45.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Frederick Barrett sold 94,380 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $217,074.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Frederick Barrett sold 55,483 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $122,617.43.

On Monday, April 20th, John Frederick Barrett sold 79,757 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $178,655.68.

On Friday, April 17th, John Frederick Barrett sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $797,288.69.

On Thursday, April 16th, John Frederick Barrett sold 40,030 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $81,661.20.

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NN Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 984,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in NN by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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