NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 34,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,360. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that NN will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

In other news, COO Timothy M. French bought 44,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $93,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 374,784 shares in the company, valued at $779,550.72. The trade was a 13.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 45,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $99,695.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,930. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,288 shares of company stock worth $233,662. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NN by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Read More

