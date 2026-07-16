Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Here's What Happened

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.4450. 36,538,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 79,398,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

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Nokia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Danske raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.57.

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Nokia Stock Down 8.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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