Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before the market on Friday—previous close $41.78, opened $39.67 and last traded $39.90 (down ~2.9%) on light volume of about 548 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is neutral: Zacks cut its rating to "Hold" and Citigroup moved the stock to "Hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold."
  • Solid fundamentals but premium valuation: market cap ~$23.1B and P/E 33.4, recent quarter EPS $0.33 on $1.37B revenue (in line with estimates), and analysts expect roughly 1.04 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $39.67. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRILY shares. Zacks Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura Research Institute presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

