Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norcros (LON:NXR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.72) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.09) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday.

Norcros Price Performance

Shares of LON NXR remained flat at GBX 247 ($3.11) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 695,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,503. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.04 million, a PE ratio of 823.33 and a beta of 1.39. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 161 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 283 ($3.56). The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

