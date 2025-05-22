Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Get Nordstrom alerts: Sign Up

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1%

JWN stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,885 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 232,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 374,394 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Sunday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JWN

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordstrom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordstrom wasn't on the list.

While Nordstrom currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here