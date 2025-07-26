Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

NHYDY stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Norsk Hydro ASA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norsk Hydro ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norsk Hydro ASA wasn't on the list.

While Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here