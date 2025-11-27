North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367 and last traded at GBX 364.50, with a volume of 66642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50.

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of £422.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a net margin of 88.41% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

About North American Income Trust

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

