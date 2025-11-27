Free Trial
North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
North American Income Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: North American Income Trust hit a fresh 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 367 (last GBX 364.50) on Thursday with volume of 66,642 shares, while the 50-day SMA (GBX 356.73) sits above the 200-day SMA (GBX 340.74), indicating short-term strength.
  • Solid fundamentals: The trust shows very strong liquidity (quick ratio 7.40, current ratio 12.03), low leverage (debt-to-equity 8.54), a PE of 12.09 and market cap of £422.31M, and reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.97 with an 88.41% net margin and 12.23% ROE.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367 and last traded at GBX 364.50, with a volume of 66642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50.

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of £422.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a net margin of 88.41% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

About North American Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

Read More

