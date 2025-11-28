Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 and last traded at GBX 86.50, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a net margin of 52.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Fleetwood bought 10,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £9,987.25. Also, insider John Waddell purchased 10,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,972.69. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

