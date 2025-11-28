Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Northern 3 VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock hit a new 52-week high: Shares reached GBX 86.50 on Friday (up from a GBX 85 close) on light volume of 81 shares, trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~GBX 83.6–83.9).
  • Insiders bought shares: Two insiders (Christopher J. Fleetwood and John Waddell) each purchased roughly 10.9k shares on Nov 25 at GBX 91 per share, and insiders collectively own about 1.05% of the company.
  • Company fundamentals: Northern 3 VCT is a UK-focused venture capital trust with a market cap of £127.79m, a PE of ~18.0, last quarterly EPS of GBX 0.20, a net margin of 52.77% and ROE of 2.55%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 and last traded at GBX 86.50, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a net margin of 52.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Fleetwood bought 10,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £9,987.25. Also, insider John Waddell purchased 10,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,972.69. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

About Northern 3 VCT

(Get Free Report)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Northern 3 VCT Right Now?

Before you consider Northern 3 VCT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern 3 VCT wasn't on the list.

While Northern 3 VCT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
From Angel Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines