Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Northland Power logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket (closed $11.7499, opened $12.4750) and last traded at $12.05 on light volume, but the stock is trading well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$16.39/$16.09) and shows a negative P/E (-14.88).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-positive with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (four Buy/outperform, three Hold) after recent rating changes from BMO, RBC, TD Securities and Desjardins.
  • Dividend cut: Northland declared a $0.0714/share dividend payable Dec. 15 (ex-div Nov. 28) and reports a negative payout ratio (-104.94%), signalling potential strain on dividend sustainability.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Northland Power.

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.7499, but opened at $12.4750. Northland Power shares last traded at $12.0520, with a volume of 7,052 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered Northland Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Northland Power to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 744.0%. Northland Power's dividend payout ratio is presently -104.94%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.



