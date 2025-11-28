Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Trading Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $23.6060. Approximately 62,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 179,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrim BanCorp has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.00.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth $2,474,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company's stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

