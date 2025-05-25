Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.35 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

