Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

