Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.34. 2,234,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,660,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company's stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here