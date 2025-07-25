NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.6% - Should You Sell?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 517,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,088,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut NovoCure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Stock Down 5.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,529 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

