Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading 0.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY - Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 1,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Ntt Data Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Ntt Data had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ntt Data Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

