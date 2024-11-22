NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 2.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 6,748,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,434,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.21.

The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

