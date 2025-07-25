Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today - July 25th

GE Vernova, Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Talen Energy, NuScale Power, and NextEra Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the total inventory of nuclear weapons and the fissile materials—such as highly enriched uranium and weapons-grade plutonium—held by a state for military purposes. This includes warheads that are deployed, those in reserve, and those earmarked for dismantlement, as well as the delivery systems (missiles, bombers, submarines) designed to carry them. Monitoring and reporting on nuclear stocks is a key component of arms-control agreements and nonproliferation efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $18.77 on Friday, hitting $642.74. 2,628,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.49 and a 200 day moving average of $404.16. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $651.22.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.77. 15,253,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,256,465. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,304,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,540. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.41.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,398,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,230. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $207.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

NASDAQ:TLN traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.83. 1,067,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,755. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $352.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,810,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379,055. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $53.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.04.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. 4,079,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

