Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Nutanix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,521. The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,269 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,639,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,049 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers' enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutanix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutanix wasn't on the list.

While Nutanix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here