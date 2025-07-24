Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's Why

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.77 and last traded at $100.44. 176,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 139,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

Get Nutex Health alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUTX. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUTX

Nutex Health Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $532.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.71. The company had revenue of $211.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,690,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutex Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutex Health wasn't on the list.

While Nutex Health currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here