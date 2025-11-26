Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $639,814.50 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 5,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $639,814.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,377,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,623,707.78. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Matthew Shair sold 1,650 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $180,460.50.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Matthew Shair sold 9,154 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $917,871.58.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $3,254,262.85.

On Monday, October 27th, Matthew Shair sold 4,046 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $405,530.58.

On Monday, October 27th, Matthew Shair sold 14,345 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,437,799.35.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $109.06. 704,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,605. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.86.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

