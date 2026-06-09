Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.88 and last traded at $122.8550, with a volume of 13794712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

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Key Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nuvalent agreed to be acquired by GSK for roughly $10.6 billion in cash, valuing the cancer drug developer at a substantial premium and sending the stock sharply higher. Reuters: UK's GSK to buy US-based cancer drugmaker Nuvalent for $10.6 billion

Nuvalent agreed to be acquired by GSK for roughly $10.6 billion in cash, valuing the cancer drug developer at a substantial premium and sending the stock sharply higher. Positive Sentiment: The deal gives GSK ownership of three lung cancer drug candidates, including two that are already under FDA review, highlighting the value of Nuvalent’s pipeline and supporting the takeover price. WSJ: GSK to Buy Nuvalent for $10.6 Billion in Oncology Push

The deal gives GSK ownership of three lung cancer drug candidates, including two that are already under FDA review, highlighting the value of Nuvalent’s pipeline and supporting the takeover price. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes the deal is part of GSK’s broader effort to strengthen its oncology franchise and offset future patent pressure in other businesses, which explains the strategic rationale behind the acquisition. Proactive Investors: GSK agrees $10.6bn Nuvalent takeover to bolster oncology pipeline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price target on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,036,945.51. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $323,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,854,305.92. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $9,956,364. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Further Reading

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