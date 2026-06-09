Nuvalent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,384 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,870% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $1,128,026.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,251.77. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,036,945.51. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 308,506 shares of the company's stock worth $31,606,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 141.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 29.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 1,537.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nuvalent agreed to be acquired by GSK for roughly $10.6 billion in cash, valuing the cancer drug developer at a substantial premium and sending the stock sharply higher. Reuters: UK's GSK to buy US-based cancer drugmaker Nuvalent for $10.6 billion

Nuvalent agreed to be acquired by GSK for roughly $10.6 billion in cash, valuing the cancer drug developer at a substantial premium and sending the stock sharply higher. Positive Sentiment: The deal gives GSK ownership of three lung cancer drug candidates, including two that are already under FDA review, highlighting the value of Nuvalent’s pipeline and supporting the takeover price. WSJ: GSK to Buy Nuvalent for $10.6 Billion in Oncology Push

The deal gives GSK ownership of three lung cancer drug candidates, including two that are already under FDA review, highlighting the value of Nuvalent’s pipeline and supporting the takeover price. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes the deal is part of GSK’s broader effort to strengthen its oncology franchise and offset future patent pressure in other businesses, which explains the strategic rationale behind the acquisition. Proactive Investors: GSK agrees $10.6bn Nuvalent takeover to bolster oncology pipeline

Nuvalent Trading Up 38.8%

NUVL stock traded up $34.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.83. 33,404,190 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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