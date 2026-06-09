Nuvalent's (NUVL) "Market Perform" Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital's target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.22.

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Nuvalent Trading Up 38.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $122.83.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $323,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,305.92. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,430,930.56. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,364 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 36,147 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 308,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nuvalent by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,670 shares of the company's stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 1,537.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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