Nuvalent's (NUVL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.22.

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Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $122.83.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares in the company, valued at $33,036,945.51. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,930.56. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $9,956,364. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nuvalent by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Further Reading

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