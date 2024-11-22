NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.85.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. 234,136,703 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,930,969. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.72. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

