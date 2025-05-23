NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.5% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.16 and last traded at $130.85. Approximately 76,070,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 291,204,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

