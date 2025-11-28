NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2% - Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.50 and last traded at $176.6650. 121,169,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 226,166,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.26.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 92,356 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

