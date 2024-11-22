NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.7% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $142.46 and last traded at $142.64. Approximately 71,765,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 396,215,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 330,924 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $40,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,894,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,968 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

