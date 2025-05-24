NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,079.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,818.80. NVR has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

