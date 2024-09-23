Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.84

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Get AACT alerts: Sign Up

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company's stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,567 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $5,335,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Acquisition Co. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Acquisition Co. II wasn't on the list.

While Ares Acquisition Co. II currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here