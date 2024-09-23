AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.20 and last traded at $193.17. 365,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,361,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $341.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company's stock worth $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company's stock worth $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 156.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,619,000 after buying an additional 2,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $367,372,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

