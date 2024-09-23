Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $34.56. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Associated Capital Group's previous None dividend of $0.10. Associated Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company's stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

